Youngsters tackle litter build-up

TWO young children were so disgusted at the amount of litter in their village that they started a rubbish collection operation on their way home from school.

Tilly and Stan Williams with mum Suzanne and dad Darren picking up litter in West Byfleet at the weekend Picture by Terry Habgood

Stan and Tilly Williams have picked up several bags of discarded sweet wrappers, snack packets and drink cans in West Byfleet.

Their mum, Suzanne, said they had noticed large amounts of litter while they were out for a walk during the lockdown.

“They were amazed at the sheer amount of rubbish around the village,” she added. “Once you see it you can’t not see it. People just don’t use the bins.”

Stan, 9, goes to West Byfleet Juniors and Tilly, 5, to West Byfleet Infants. They decided to pick up litter after school, particularly on the path between Camphill Road and their home at Dartnell Park.

Using pickers bought by dad Darren, they collect rubbish three times a week, sometimes helped by big sister Martha, a pupil at Fullbrook School.

“On one occasion, Stan noticed the rubbish thrown over the fence into the junior school playing fields and organised a group of friends to clear it up,” said Suzanne. “It never stops, and the litter returns as fast as they pick it up. It’s really sad.”