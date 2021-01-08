Cold snap doesn’t daunt Freddie on his sleep-out fundraising mission

A BIG-HEARTED 10-year-old West End boy who is sleeping in a tent in his garden every night in aid of a foodbank charity, has so far raised more than £8,000.

Even the recent cold snap has not dimmed Freddie Owen’s fundraising enthusiasm – he is hoping a forecast of snow flurries soon materialises.

Freddie Owen, pictured with dog Pippa, isn’t deterred by the frost

“I am over the moon with snow at any time and waking up to it would be amazing,” he said.

Freddie started the sleep-out on 27 March last year when he was nine and set himself a target of continuing for a year and raising £250 for the Trussell Trust, which runs foodbanks across Britain, including Woking.

Within a few months, Freddie had raised thousands of pounds and continued the sleep out even through Storm Aiden, which destroyed his first tent.

He slept in the garden shed to keep the challenge going while waiting for a replacement tent.

Freddie’s customised hoody

The money has kept coming in and on Christmas Day, Freddie’s fundraising hit £8,000.

He spends the days indoors and every evening sets off to the garden, with layers of warm clothes, blankets and audio books.

With the fundraising target now set at £10,000 he is thinking of continuing the sleep-out beyond 27 March.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m still doing this when I’m 15,” he told the News & Mail.

Freddie didn’t even take a break from the challenge at Christmas.

His mum Nicola said: “Santa delivered his presents to the house and he did very well for socks.”

One of the gifts from family members was a customised hoody.

Freddie said if he does continue the sleep-out after March, he might add another charity but will continue raising money for the Trussell Trust.

He had been worried about families unable to buy food and was looking for ways to help when his mum found out about the charity.

“It is not fair that many children have to live off school meals due to the fact that their parents can’t afford enough food for their families,” Freddie said.

“Helping people with food is probably one of the most important things you can do,” he said.

To donate to Freddie’s fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/freddie-owen123.