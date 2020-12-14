CREST sustainable business awards are back

THE CREST2020 Sustainable Business Awards, forced to postpone due to coronavirus restrictions, are back under the new title of CREST21, and will be live-streamed from the World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet Centre in Woking next year.

The News & Mail, in association with the University of Surrey’s Centre for Environment and Sustainability, are introducing a new category, Resilience in Crisis, in light of the many challenges that businesses have had to face this year.

The Corporate Responsibility for the Environment and a Sustainable Tomorrow 2021 (CREST21) Awards, has the support of headline sponsor Surrey County Council and award category Woking Borough Council’s Planet Woking.

Both authorities welcome the aim of the awards to bring together the best and brightest from the business community based in Surrey, operating in and around the Woking area, to celebrate projects, individuals, teams and organisations that are redefining successful business with environmentally sustainable developments, policies and practices.

“No effort is too small, no aspiration too big in our aims to protect our planet from climate change and to create a sustainable living and working environment,” said Terry Tidbury, managing director of the News & Mail.

“We are very proud to have initiated this rally call in association with the University of Surrey to invite businesses to get involved and support the awards through sponsorship or participation via application.”

Businesses will be able to enter the awards in January. To register your interest and receive an information pack, email crest@wokingnewsandmail.org.

Organisations keen to motivate innovation in sustainability and environmental stewardship can apply to be a sponsor. Each award category has a sponsor that will benefit from promotion and media coverage throughout the process. A few opportunities for sponsorship still remain.