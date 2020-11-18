Guide dog carol service goes online

THE Mid Surrey branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association is unable to hold its annual carol service at St Peter’s Church, Old Woking, next month because of COVID-19.

TOY STORY – A guide dog puppy gets his teeth into the job

The service will instead be broadcast online on 4 December at 7.30pm, using the link http://www.stpeterwoking.org/guidedogs.

It will include all the regular elements of carols, Bible readings from a wide range of supporters, including the Mayor of Woking, Beryl Hunwicks, interviews and hymns.

HAVE BEEN GOOD BOY: A trainee pup waits patiently for his present

There will also be a video of some young pups to showcase the work of the branch, and the service will finish with a musical number featuring retired dogs and puppies.

“Like so many charities, our fundraising activities have been severely hit this year and we’re hoping to generate some income from the carol service,” said Gillian Light, secretary of the Mid Surrey branch.

“That, though, will be heavily dependent on us being able to connect with the community, but on the plus side the service has the capacity to reach people farther afield.”

To donate, visit the branch JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/guide-dogs-mid-surrey-branch?newPage=True