Colours of emotion provide fashion inspiration

A WOKING designer has shown her Spring/Summer 2021 collection at an event during London Fashion Week this year with influences from the emotions felt during the pandemic and the changes it has brought about.

Designer Vaishali at London Fashion Week

The couture collection label Vz Perfection by Vaishali was chosen to present at the prestigious event for the second time after she made her debut last year.

The designer, who had a shop in Woking, was invited to showcase her work by her former tutor at Guildford College.

This year, London Fashion Week was in doubt until July when the British Fashion Council announced that it would go ahead.

Turquoise – tranquillity, calm and balance

The show, at the Hard Rock Hotel in central London, was scaled down with a maximum of 30 spectators, social distancing and masks worn. The models had masks that they took off just before they went onto the ramp.

“There is no denying that there is a direct link between colours and our emotions,” Vaishali said.

“The array of colours I used in my designs, signifying the emotions which infuse positivity, were also represented in the collection Colours of Life.

“It included yellow for happiness and optimism, green for growth and harmony and pink for romance and gentleness,” she said.

The collection also included blue for calm and integrity.

It echoed Vaishali’s focus on glamorous event and evening wear, including wedding dresses and prom gowns, while also reflecting the changing times.

Some dresses included a combination of lace and denim, which came to the fore in the “showstopper” with a wedding dress that can be worn again on other occasions.

Yellow – happiness

“It’s an ever-changing world with the numbers of wedding guests allowed being reduced.

“When you have 100 guests, you want a wedding dress you can show off, but with 15 people you want to be more practical and have something you can wear again,” Vaishali said.

Vaishali said the event was a little strange with the necessary restrictions, but she was very glad to be able to take part in person. Some of the other designers showed their work online and via video conferencing apps.

“I’m a people person and you need to see reactions to the collection.

“It was so nice to have human contact and a bit of normality,” she said.

Vaishali will be bringing her London Fashion Week collection to her Woking stall on Saturday (3 October) and they can be seen on her website www.vzperfection.co.uk.