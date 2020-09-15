Daring Dennis does it again

WHEN it comes to raising money for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, Dennis Sparks likes a challenge.

So, to mark his 85th birthday, he decided to take on the world’s fastest zip line in memory of his wife, Freda, who was cared for at home by the hospice community team in 2015.

CHALLENGING TIMES – Dennis prepares for take-off on his wing walk

Dennis and his family travelled to Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales to tackle the mile-long Velocity 2, on which speeds can reach 100mph.

The latest in Dennis’ series of daredevil challenges in support of the hospice has already raised more than £2,000, following on from his wing walk in 2015, a fire walk in 2017 and an indoor skydive last year.

GREAT SOLES OF FIRE: Dennis feels the heat in his fire walk

His three previous challenges raised more than £5,000 in total.

“After his wing walk, fire walk and the indoor skydive, Dad wanted a new challenge for 2020,” said his daughter, Wendy Finch.

“It has been five years since Mum passed away but Dad is still very much an active supporter of the hospice, who were a great help to us all.”

Dennis said: “They trussed me up like a chicken, then launched me off the side of the quarry. The cars looked like Dinky toys, the lake whizzed by beneath me as I flew at 100mph and I’m glad they caught me with a hook at the bottom.

“I enjoyed every second, it was an amazing experience. I’m so glad I’ve been able to raise some more money to help the hospice who looked after my Freda.”

Dennis with Freda

Krista Lougher, community and challenge events fundraiser for the hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Dennis for his amazing fundraising over the last five years.

“Support like this is invaluable to us, especially in what has been such a difficult year for charities. We can’t wait to see the photos of Dennis flying across the quarry with his family.”

To watch a video of Dennis on the zip wire or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dennis-sparks