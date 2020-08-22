Golf captain weighs in for charity

THE captain of West Byfleet Golf Club has raised £6,000 for charity by losing more than 30lb in a sponsored weight loss.

Peter Heath had to cancel or adapt the plans he had to raise money for Surrey Care Trust during his year as captain. He decided instead to lose some weight and help the charity at the same time.

West Byfleet golf captain Peter Heath before his charity slim down

Peter said he made relatively small changes to his eating and drinking, cutting out alcohol, biscuits, cakes and desserts and having smaller portions.

“I don’t believe in living long and miserable,” he said.

At the start of the challenge, Peter weighed 20st 5lb. Three months later, he stepped on to the scales in the Jockey’s Weighing room at Sandown Park racecourse at 18st 1lb, a loss of 32lbs.

He received donations from club members and others, raising £6,122.75 for Surrey Care Trust, which will go to training mentors to help teenagers who have mental health difficulties.

Peter said: “Not only have I done something about my own health, but with the generous support of hundreds of people, we have raised money that will be put to good use supporting vulnerable families in the Woking area.

Peter as he stands today, 30lbs lighter and having raised £6,000 for Surrey Care Trust

“The aim of the charity fundraising each year is to do something tangible and significant. Training each mentor costs £1,000.”

He said he felt a lot better after losing the weight and is now following a maintenance pattern, with the odd “treat” day and a return to the changes he made previously.

Fundraising plans for the rest of the year include the captain’s day on the August Bank Holiday weekend next week, with whatever entertainment can be put on with coronavirus restrictions.

The biggest event is the charity day, due to be held on Friday 18 September. Last year it raised more than £40,000, but this year the target is around half that.