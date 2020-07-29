Scouts achieve top honours and receive Queen’s Scout Award

FOUR Explorer scouts from Woking been given the Queen’s Scout Award.

Sam Fox and Eugene Westaway from the Martian Unit in Horsell and Johnny Wright and Alex Long-Leather from the Maverick Unit in Kingfield needed to complete ten tasks over the last two years to achieve the Scout Association’s highest award.

Alex Long-Leather, Sam Fox and Johnny Wright receive their awards

The four Scouts were presented with their Queens Scouts Award certificates by Kester Sharpe, the Deputy Chief Commissioner for the UK, in a special ceremony held via Zoom, in which they each gave a detailed presentation of their activities.

Mr Sharpe said the presentation was very professional, adding: “You are all amazing and have achieved the award to an exceptionally high standard.”

Eugene Westaway with his award

The ceremony was held with an audience of 110 friends, family and guests, including Shahid Azeem, the High Sheriff of Surrey, and Beryl Hunwicks, the Mayor of Woking.

Mr Azeem said the youngsters were “a credit to Scouting, your family and community, and to yourselves. I am very proud of you all. Being involved in IT for many years, I know this has been the sleekest Zoom presentation.”

The activities they completed for the Queens Scout Award included a 100km, four-day expedition on Dartmoor last August with changeable weather, helping at a local care home and helping lead a local Beaver Colony or Cub Scout Pack.

For their five-day residential section, Sam assisted at an activity centre while Alex took part in cyber security sessions at Newcastle University. Johnny assisted the service crew at Ferney Croft Scout campsite in Hampshire and Eugene acquired the FAA First Aid and National Water Safety Management certificate for Go coasteering, kayaking, bushcraft, paddle boarding in Dorset.

Alex Long-Leather shows off his award at the ceremony

Sam achieved high grades in kick boxing for the physical section, while the other three played hockey and went rock climbing.

It was a double celebration, as the quartet have also gained their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award with Woking Explorer Scouts and will be invited to Buckingham Palace later this year to receive their certificates.

“You are all truly tomorrow’s leaders,” said Woking Mayor Beryl Hunwicks. “To gain these awards you all have shown extremely high standards, motivation, self-discipline, leadership and commitment in the range of activities and interests as well as community service while building your self-confidence and having fun.”