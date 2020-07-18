Breathing life back into the local economy

A CAMPAIGN has been launched by #Wearewoking urging residents and visitors to the town centre and surrounding areas to shop, eat and enjoy everything local as more businesses reopen.

The new Love Local initiative, which includes posters for local retailers, hospitality businesses and attractions as part of a new online resource, encourages people to visit and enjoy Woking and its local neighbourhoods safely again while supporting businesses in the area.

The Wolsey Place shopping centre has instituted a one way system for shoppers to aid social distancing

The campaign also encourages visitors to continue to follow current health guidance but also to pay attention to local measures put in place to help keep everyone safe.

Welcoming the campaign, leader of Woking Borough Council, Cllr David Bittleston, said:

“Working with our business partners across the borough, we want everyone to continue to safely enjoy our shops, pubs, restaurants and attractions, and to encourage everyone to support our local businesses, to protect jobs and drive our local economy forward.

The #WeAreWoking Love Local campaign is urging people to return to the town centre as lockdwn measures ease

“Ensuring Woking continues to remain a great place in which to live, visit, work and stay is a priority for us all.

“As more of us are staying and working closer to home, I’m urging all our communities to Love Local and help breathe new life and vibrancy back into our town centres while staying safe. Our local businesses need your support more than ever.”

#Wearewoking has produced a directory of businesses reopening and a range of resources to help support the retail and hospitality sector bounce back safely, and will be working to raise their profile and that of the people behind them.

Cllr Bittleston added: “Woking Borough Council, working with our local business partners, has introduced a comprehensive range of measures to ensure everyone’s safety, and we encourage everyone to continue to follow the clear public health guidance available and to shop, eat, drink and dine safely now that more and more businesses return. Woking’s great and it’s great to be back.

For more information, visit www.wearewoking.com.