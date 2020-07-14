Chamber providing support through difficult times

WOKING Chamber of Commerce’s lifeblood is face-to-face meetings – networking, seminars, talks over coffee, but none of this has been possible over the last three months, writes Paul Webster.

However, we are keeping the chamber community together with a weekly news update containing information to help and advise our members, along with stories and comments from members, and local business and community news.

WORDS OF WISDOM – Martine Robins will present a webinar on redundancies

We are now running fortnightly virtual networking events in which members have the opportunity to speak for two minutes each and then engage in informal conversation with the other “attendees”.

A recent webinar by local business mentor Dene Stuart attracted more than 30 members and guests and was well received. This Thursday, 16 July, at 11am, Martine Robins from the HR Dept, will be presenting a webinar on redundancies, a subject that could unfortunately become increasingly important as the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end.

Martine will discuss the importance of the great care and consideration required when negotiating, how to deal with the guilt, shame and despair that can be experienced, the impact of coronavirus on the situation and, more optimistically, the exciting new opportunities that can arise.

The chamber has been delighted to welcome four new members during this lockdown period – Bearmonkey Consulting, business and financial consultants; Pink Parsnip, communications equipment providers; Jasper Wellbeing, life coaching and occupational health and safety; and The Counselling Partnership, stress and mental health counsellors.

Joining the chamber during such challenging times is an indication of the value companies place on being part of a close, friendly business environment where help and advice is always readily available.

To join Woking Chamber of Commerce, visit www.wokingchamber.org.uk/join, or contact Paul Webster at paul@wokingchamber.org.uk.