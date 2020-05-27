Requests double for foodbank support

THE South Woking Community Foodbank based at New Life Church in Old Woking has seen a near doubling in demand during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The foodbank, mainly focused on Old Woking, Kingfield and Westfield, has been overwhelmed with requests for the past two months and is seeking support from local people who wish to give to those in need.

Foodbank co-ordinator Mike Kay, Nicky Bill, foodbank manager Paul Edwards and Rev Hazel Koch, associate pastor at New Life Church

Foodbank manager, Paul Edwards, explained: “We are continuing to help local families who are struggling financially and the coronavirus has just added to that.

“Since lockdown started, we have delivered on average 10 food parcels per week and a total of 3,665 items of fresh and non-perishable food to 50 different families.”

“We are extremely grateful for a grant from the Community Foundation for Surrey that has enabled us to buy additional food to meet the increase in demand,” he said.

“Prior to lockdown we usually received enough from our regular contributors at the church, as well as donations from St Peter’s Church and the donation point at Sainsbury’s Local over the road, but with some people self-isolating donations have been lower, and we expect it will be some while yet before demand drops back.”

The South Woking Community Food Bank has been operating since November 2013 They deliver food parcels to clients’ homes, primarily on a Wednesday afternoon, with clients being referred by an agency such as the Woking Family Centre.

People who are able and who would like to donate can do so by dropping items into the collection point at Sainsbury’s Local in Kingfield. These do not necessarily need to have been purchased at Sainsbury’s. All non-perishable items would be gratefully received.