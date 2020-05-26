Community recycling centres to start taking more types of waste

WOKING’S community recycling centre (CRC) will be taking more types of waste from this Monday, 1 June.

Ten of Surrey’s CRCs were reopened on 11 May, but only for black bag waste and garden waste. From 1 June more materials, including wood, scrap metal, small electronics and white goods, will be accepted once again.

Surrey CRCs are now accepting more materials as part of their phased reopening which began on 11 May for black bag and green waste only

“Thank you to all the residents who have passed through our CRCs recently for their understanding of the measures in place and for their gratitude to site staff,” said Cllr Natalie Bramhall, cabinet member for environment and climate change. “Accepting two types of waste has helped residents to clear the black bag waste and garden waste they will have been holding onto while the sites were closed.

“Following the successful re-opening of the sites, we can now start to move to accepting more materials. But that means demand to access the sites will increase while capacity on site still needs to be limited. Please don’t come to a CRC unless you need to and be patient when queueing.”

As a result of social distancing measures, the number of people allowed on the site at any one time will be limited. Therefore, queues are expected and people should follow instructions from traffic marshals.

Chargeable waste – such as soil, rubble, plasterboard or tyres – and textiles are unable to be accepted yet.

The full list of what can be taken will be available from 1 June at surreycc.gov.uk/recycling or by calling 03456 009 009.

The CRCs have been operating with extended opening hours in order to manage demand. This is now changing back to standard opening hours. From 1 June, all sites that are currently operating, except Farnham and Camberley, will be open from 8am to 5pm. Farnham and Camberley will be open from 8am to 4pm. Then, from Monday 8 June, all ten sites that are currently operating will be open from 8am to 4pm.

Residents using a van, pick-up or trailer will be able to visit the sites again from Monday 1 June, but will still need a van permit, as usual. Due to social distancing measures, staff will not be able to assist in unloading any vehicle, this includes white goods – so only bring what you can carry yourself.

The Revive re-use shops remain closed at this time.