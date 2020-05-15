Police appeal after indecent exposure at park

SURREY Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to a woman and began to follow her at Brookwood County Park.

“If you see anything of this nature or have it done to you then please call 999 straight away. He’s a predator and could put others at harm,” said the woman.

Police are appealing for information on an incident of indecent exposure which took place at 8am Thursday, 14 May in Brookwood Country Park

The incident took place at around 8am on Thursday, 14 May.

“A man approached the female victim and exposed himself. He began to follow the woman who ran away to the car park where she alerted other members of the public and contacted the police,” said a police spokesman.

“The suspect is described as olive skinned, aged between late 20s to late 40s, around 5ft 7in tall, of average build with short dark hair and slight facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing and a puffa jacket. We believe he may be Eastern European or Turkish.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which might help the investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote ref PR/45200049701.