Chambers Group donates PPE

RECYCLING specialist the Chambers Group has donated 1,500 pairs of surgical gloves and 30 all-in-one suits, usually used by workshop staff, to medical staff to use as PPE.

The group, responsible for a wide range of local waste management, has also offered more suits as a donation through the Surrey County Council donation appeal.

The Chambers Group recycling specialists are donating PPE usually used by their own staff to NHS workers battling the Coronavirus crisis

“We are extremely thankful to the NHS and are glad we can give something back to support with all their hard work,” said Emma Chambers, the finance director. “Hopefully, the donation we have made will help the NHS continue to help those affected by COVID-19.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time for everyone the past few months. We urge everyone to stay safe and keep looking after each other during this difficult period.”

Chambers Waste Management, which runs alongside Chambers Runfold, has been one of the first companies to support the CREST20 Business Sustainability Awards being run by the Woking News & Mail in partnership with the University of Surrey, the first project of its kind within Surrey.

The awards themselves have had to be postponed until May 2021 because of the restrictions and impact of the coronavirus, however, as Chambers Waste Management and Chambers Runfold are in a key sector, they are continuing to operate, albeit with reduced services to support customers, using restricted measures in line with government advice.