Street dancers donate funding back to community

TALENTED young dancers who were set to represent England at the Dance World Cup in Rome are donating the funds for their planned trip to local charities.

The team from Street Vibes Dance School, based in Chobham Road, were due to compete in June, but the coronavirus outbreak means the competition has had to be postponed.

Street Vibe dancers performing at a previous Dance World Cup

“A Dance World Cup date is unclear, lessons are now Zoom classes and students are practicing in their kitchens, bedrooms and gardens, ever hopeful we will all be able to get back together soon,” said Kathy Gilbert.

“The Street Vibes family decided that while their attendance at the Dance World Cup is uncertain, it was important to give back to the community that has supported them in their fundraising so far.”

Fundraising had involved cake sales, supermarket bag packing, tombolas and quiz nights, already raising £1,500 towards their target of £1,800 to take 44 dancers to the dance finals in Italy.

“Funds raised have been redirected to those in need across Woking at this challenging time: Woking Hospice and Woking Food Bank are just some of the beneficiaries who are making sure that the Street Vibes fundraising is being put to good use,” said Kathy.

“We were also able to say a well-deserved ‘thank you’ to St Peter’s Hospital nurses, who were given the 60 Easter eggs and bubble wands collected for the planned Easter egg tombola.”

Street Vibes have represented England at the last two Dance World Cups, in Barcelona and then Braga in Portugal, winning two silver medals and two bronze medals.

“We are grateful for the great support Woking has given to the Street Vibes dance school and look forward to sharing more of our achievements when the world returns to some level of normality,” she added.