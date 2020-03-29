Does anyone remember Flexees of Byfleet?: The hunt for a missing Factory

DOES anyone recall a factory in Byfleet called Flexees? Perhaps you worked there or know someone who did?

These photos were emailed to me by reader Phil Gasson. They belong to his friend Clive Munday who lives in Sussex. Clive said: “Whilst not knowing a lot about Flexees, other than it was the UK arm of the US company that my grandad Walter Munday set up, I would love to know the location.

LOVELIEST FOUNDATIONS: Who recalls the Flexees factory?

He recalls once seeing a photo of the Brooklands race track and the Flexees factory was in view sited near the perimeter. He added: “Is there any way of finding out where it was? But I suspect there is nothing left or a new premises on the old site?

Phil Glasson added that Clive’s father, Roy, was the manager of the Byfleet factory and he and Walter Munday are pictured in front of the building. As can be seen, Flexees made women’s underwear, and the firm’s slogan was ‘The World’s Loveliest Foundations’.

A production line at the currently missing Flexees factory

Moreover, Flexees Shapeware is a range of women’s body shaping undergarments available today. They appear to be available in North America as well as in the UK, proclaiming: “Flexees are a line of comfortable undergarments and slimming shapewear that offer different levels of support from everyday slimming to ultra-firm support.”

The pictures may date to the 1950s by the look of the dressers the women seamstresses are wearing. The picture of them relaxing outside features a man sitting on the grass. Could this be Walter or Roy Munday? Do get in touch if you can add any details.

If you have some memories or old pictures relating to the Woking area, call me, David Rose, on 01483 838960, or drop a line to the News & Mail.

David Rose is a local historian and writer who specialises in what he calls “the history within living memory” of people, places and events in the west Surrey area covering towns such as Woking and Guildford. He collects old photos and memorabilia relating to the area and the subject, and regularly gives illustrated local history talks to groups and societies. For enquiries and bookings please phone or email him at: davidrosemedia@gmail.com