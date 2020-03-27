Mosque providing food and help during COVID-19 crisis

THE Shah Jahan Mosque has launched a 24-hour service offering food and other help to people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The SJM Coronavirus Self-Isolation Support project has been funded by £8,000 mostly donated by people who attend the mosque. It has also received a substantial donation from a local church.

The Shah Jahan Mosque’s Coronavirus Self-Isolation Support Project offers food and support to those affected by the COVID-19 crisis

Muhammad Habib, the mosque manager, said he had already bought a container-load of aid and hoped to get in 42 pallets of food and other goods.

“The help is open to everyone, including those who are self-isolating, doctors, nurses and other NHS workers who haven’t been able to get to the shops and families who qualify for free school meals.”

The aid is being delivered by mosque volunteers who are also on hand to speak to those feeling lonely and in need of someone to talk to.

“We are working with the local churches and other places of worship to help people in need,” Muhammad said.

“It is easy to forget that, although we live in a First World country, there are many people in our communities in poverty.”

The service phone number is 07928 539061 and the email is office@shahjahanmosque.org.uk.