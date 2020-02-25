Ripley pupils donate own money to Jigsaw Trust

TWO pupils at Ripley Court School who saved up their own money for charity have presented a cheque for £195 to the Jigsaw Trust for children and adults with autism.

Brother and sister Danny, in Year 8, and Pip, Year 5, resisted the temptation to spend money given to them by family members and agreed to save and donate it to charity instead.

GENEROUS GESTURE – Pip presents a cheque for £195 to Sam Jones, fundraising co-ordinator at Jigsaw Trust, alongside her brother Danny and Gavin Ryan, acting head at Ripley Court School

They chose Jigsaw Trust after going on Ripley Court educational visits to Jigsaw School on Dunsfold Park to learn about autism and alternative teaching methods for pupils with special needs. Jigsaw has 70 pupils aged four to 19 with moderate to severe autism. It has achieved four consecutive “outstanding” ratings from Ofsted in the past 10 years.

Ripley Court has supported Jigsaw for several years, raising considerable amounts of money through its annual sponsored walk and Ripley’s Got Talent event, and this time individual pupils acted on their own initiative.

Gavin Ryan, acting head at Ripley Court School, said: “I am so proud of Danny and Pip for this superb act of kindness and generosity. Thank you to you both.”

Sam Jones, fundraising co-ordinator at Jigsaw Trust, added: “This incredible selfless support from these two young people has touched us all.”

For more information on Jigsaw, visit www.jigsawschool.co.uk and www.jigsawplus.co.uk, or Twitter: @jigsawtrust

