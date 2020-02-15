Lifting the spirits with a feel-good show

MEMBERS of Winston Churchill School lifted the spirits of audiences who came to see Sister Act at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre.

GOOD COP – Police Officer Eddie Souther (Josh) delivers Deloris (Eve) into the safe hands of the nuns

A run of shows from Tuesday to Saturday, plus a matinee on Saturday as well, saw students perform the divine musical comedy about nightclub singer Deloris, key witness in a police investigation, forced to hide out in a rundown convent.

HEARTFELT – Sister Mary Robert sings The life I Never Led and looks to the future

As always the cast was made up of students from Years 7 to 11, and each year group shone with talent in acting, singing and dance. Guided by a supportive and committed performing arts department, the students handled all of the backstage running of the show, the lighting and sound, and the choreography of beautiful routines.

No Winston show is complete without a live musical accompaniment, and the band, comprised of staff and students, provided the upbeat soundtrack to every twist and turn. Soon the nuns, and the audience, were singing in harmony, restoring the convent to its original glory.

Sister Act lifted the spirits with its infectious sense of humour and the obvious excitement of every student onstage, and restores one’s faith in the power of friendship, and disco tunes.

See review and picture spread in the 13 February edition of the News & Mail