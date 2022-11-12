Pensioners finding new lease of life in India

FOR anyone gliding towards old age – that’s all of us – The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel offers a fascinating option.

Instead of scrimping and shivering in our cost-of-living crisis, head to India. Your care will cost much less, the weather will be warmer and you can revive your social life among other oldies.

Richenda Carey as Dorothy, Nishad More as Sonny Kapoor and Hayley Mills as Evelyn in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Photo by Johan Persson

“I think we see ourselves in it,” says Hollywood icon Hayley Mills, who is playing Evelyn Greenslade in the stage production of the story that’s coming to Woking.

“If we’re lucky, we’re all going to get old. Then there’s seeing all these characters from different backgrounds, with their own losses and regrets, come to India and start again.

“It’s a reminder that starting a new life is always possible. I don’t necessarily mean finding another love or another marriage, it’s more about finding a new lease of life, new interests, a new joie de vivre.

“We can all get into a rut without realising it until we’re jolted out of it, like these people who are forced to go to India for a variety of different reasons.

Hayley Mills and Rula Lenska

“They’re uprooted into this completely different culture. In the beginning it’s a shock but it turns out to be the making of them. It’s such an inspiring story, about the indomitable human spirit.”

Based on the novel, These Foolish Things by Deborah Moggach, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel film was a huge success. Stars like Judi Dench, Celia Imrie, Bill Nighy and Maggie Smith played the British pensioners and Dev Patel played their Indian host.

Hayley – who made her name in films including Whistle Down The Wind, The Parent Trap and Polyanna – is taking on the role made famous by Dame Judi. She admits it would be easy to be daunted.

“If I dwelt upon it then yes, but I don’t,” she says. “I briefly thought about watching the film again but I decided ‘No, I can’t do that’. She is such a wonderful actress and I couldn’t begin to play it the way she does.

As for the play itself, Hayley says: “I absolutely loved the script and there wasn’t a shadow of a doubt about wanting to do it. I love the play, the writing, the part and I’m mad about the director, Lucy Bailey.

“Deborah Moggach is a great writer and there’s something about the story that just gets you. It’s very truthful and it deals with lots of different issues such as getting older, being on your own, whilst being tremendously hopeful.

Hayley Mills will be joined by a cast that includes Rula Lenska, Richenda Carey, Paul Nicholas, Andy de la Tour and Nishad More when The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel comes to the New Victoria Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday next week, 15-19 November.