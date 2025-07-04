A £45m redevelopment of Brooklands Technical College Weybridge Campus is progressing well.
The investment will transform the college and help achieve the vision to be an inclusive centre for lifelong learning and equip learners with the professional behaviours, skills and values they will need for their careers.
Christine Ricketts, principal and CEO, said: “Our plans have always been to secure the future of Brooklands Technical College and ensure that further education and skills-based training continue to thrive across the region and I am so impressed with the progress.
“Those joining us in September can look forward to new state-of-the-art facilities, a broader curriculum offer and a vibrant college community.”
In March, the first refurbished building was handed over; The Edge is the new area for the education and early years, health, science, public services and sport courses. The building has been completely refurbished internally.
Over the summer, two more buildings will be completed; The Tower will provide classroom space that will be utilised by the whole college. The top floor will be a dedicated space for the Pre-16 Foundation Pathways, for young people who choose an alternative secondary education.
The Barnes Wallis 1st and 2nd floors have been totally reconfigured internally to create areas for hair and beauty, hospitality and catering, travel and tourism and a new dining/breakout area for students. The professional training facilities, Brooks restaurant and Brooks salon will open to the public in October.
The next phase of the project will see a new main entrance, sports centre, gym, community space and café created, which will be completed in the first half of 2026.
The final stage includes the construction of a Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) facility for specialist post-16 SEND provision across Surrey.
Applications for September are at an all-time high but there is still time to apply at www.brooklands.ac.uk
Comments
