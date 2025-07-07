Former Wimbledon tennis champion Andy Murray has stepped out on court in West Byfleet in support of the LTA’s (Lawn Tennis Association’s) Park Tennis Project.
Over three years, funding from the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation has seen 3,000 dilapidated park tennis courts brought back to life including two in West Byfleet, which were fully refurbished in August 2024.
Half a million more people are now playing tennis in parks every year, compared with 2022.
Andy visited the courts in West Byfleet alongside children from West Byfleet Junior School to celebrate this achievement.
He said: “Tennis has given me so much, and it all started on a local court, just hitting balls with family and friends.
“It’s great that so many more people are now getting to play tennis in local parks, thanks to the LTA’s Park Tennis Project.
“These are places anyone can pick up a racket and play, where the next generation can access tennis.”
In 2020, all five outdoor courts in Woking Park were refurbished with help from the LTA.
Ben Wasserberg, headteacher at West Byfleet Junior School, said: "What an amazing experience for our children!
“Sir Andy was really generous with his time and praise for the children, and it's a day they'll never forget. Two of our school values are opportunity and aspiration, and I'm sure the chance to share a rally with a tennis legend will inspire our children to practise hard and aim high!"
Gary Schofield, the school PE leader, added: "So many of the children were talking about joining Byfleet Tennis Club after the session!
“We already do so much sport here at West Byfleet Junior School and are always looking for ways to encourage the children to keep fit and compete; having a Wimbledon champion come in and promote his sport was a great way of doing that."
