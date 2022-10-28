Headlines

Love Island comes to Woking as star turns out for charity football game

LOVE Island comes to Woking on Sunday when Billy Brown turns out at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The Sellebrity Soccer charity match, hosted by Woking FC, features a host of television stars and former players raising money for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, Cherry Trees and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

MAN WITH A TAN – Love Island star Billy Brown is one of the celebrities taking part in a charity football match at Woking FC on Sunday

And the celebrities will be relying on Billy, 23, for a bit of local knowledge.

“I’ve played there before, but against Woking,” Billy told the News & Mail.  “I was at semi-pro level for a while before Love Island.  

“Coming out of Love Island was crazy, getting recognised everywhere and being known, but I don’t mind it as I’m a social person anyway. My main job is building and roofing, and I own sunbed shops.

“I love playing in these celebrity games, it’s a chance to do what I love, playing football and meeting new people and fans. Playing against the likes of [former Arsenal and England midfielder] Jack Wilshere is a pleasure.

“It’s brilliant that all the games are for great causes and we do all we can to get people down and help.”

Kick-off is at 3pm, and tickets are priced at adults £12, concessions and under-16s £6.

All ticketing proceeds go to the charities, with collections and initiatives on the day.

