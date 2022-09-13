Former pupils invited to look back at school days

PAST pupils from the old schools in Westfield, Kingfield and Old Woking are to meet up for a yearly get-together for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their annual reunion, the 26th is on Saturday 24 September at Moorcroft community centre, which was once Westfield Junior School.

NAMES PLEASE – Children at Church Street School, Old Woking, 1949-1950

“It will be a very informal occasion and usually more than 100 old school friends enjoy reminiscing about their school days and looking at a large collection of old school photos, some from the early 1900s,” said one of the organisers, Jean Follett.

Former pupils, teachers and staff from the areas former infant, junior and secondary schools are invited to the event, which is from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

At around 2pm, borough councillor Will Forster will unveil a plaque in the main hall in honour of our founder members Harry Cooper and Bob Kirby.

“There is no age restriction but at the moment anyone who left any of these schools before the early 1960s is most likely to meet up with old school friends,” added Jean. “You may also be able to help us with naming teachers and pupils in some of the old photos we will have on display.”

For more information, call her on 01483 768685 or email jeanfollett@btinternet.com.