John “well chuffed” after tractor triumph

A WOKING man has successfully completed a 485-mile drive to Ireland on his 70-year-old tractor to raise money for charity.

John Leane crossed the finishing line in Knocknagoshel, County Kerry, on Sunday (13 August), a week after setting off from Woking & Sam Beare Hospice in Goldsworth Park.

John on his mighty 1952 Ferguson as he crosses the finish line in Knocknagoshel, County Kerry

“I’m well chuffed,” John said. “The tractor behaved faultlessly, though driving was like being in a tumble dryer, absolutely stifling.”

John, who raised money for the hospice and Pieta House, an Ireland-based charity, was followed in a camper van driven by his wife, Halina.

“Everything went to plan,” John added. “The campsites were great and people were really kind to us. My son had contacted one of the Ferguson owners’ groups about us and they rescheduled one of their regular meetings to greet us when we reached Llandovery.”

Sophie Crossman, speaking on behalf of the team at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, said: “I would like to thank John and Halina for their fantastic fundraising efforts. We are so grateful to each of them, and to everyone who has supported them along their Journey. So far, they have raised around £7,000 for our charity.”

