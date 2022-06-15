Centenarian chess brothers still out to beat each other

BROTHERS Peter and Dennis Clark are impressing fellow residents at Charrington Manor care home in West Byfleet with their chess-playing skills.

For Peter, aged 100, and Dennis, 99, the fascination with the game remains as strong as ever.

CHECK THIS OUT – Chess enthusiast brothers Peter, left, and Dennis Clark with Charrington Manor homemaker Cynthia

Dennis, a former builder, began playing chess in 1937, and later encouraged Peter to take up the game.

“Chess is highly strategic, and you must always be thinking ahead about your opponent’s moves,” Dennis said. “It’s all about tactics, visualising and planning.

“I’ve always found it a completely absorbing game, and, of course, I always like to think I can beat Peter.

“You certainly have to have very good concentration skills to play chess. I cannot take my eye off Peter for one moment when we are playing.

“He likes to think he is better than me, but I think we’re about equal, and we can always improve even more.”

Royal Navy veteran Dennis met his wife, Dorothy, at the VE Day celebrations when he was wearing his naval uniform and she was 15 years old.

They married in 1953 and had two children, Sally and Charles, before moving to Weybridge.

Dennis has always been keen on maintaining strong community bonds and served as a school governor and local councillor. A film fan, he enjoys James Bond movies and old westerns.

Peter, a former electrical engineer, was married to Betty for 62 years. He, too, is a strong supporter of community and has worked with residents’ associations to improve local areas.

He is also a keen gardener and has been a member of the RHS and the National Trust.