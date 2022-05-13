Fitness group’s fun run supports Ukrainian family

MUMS and their families ran for fun and decorated umbrellas to help support Ukrainians who have come to stay in the area while war rages in their country.

Race and umbrellathon winners with their medals

Their efforts in Woking Park contributed to the fundraising initiative of a fitness group that has so far collected more than £1,943 for the Prykhodko family.

More than 50 runners took part in the Squat2Fit five-kilometre family run and “umbrellathon” on Sunday 1 May.

The event was organised by Squat2Fit founder Kim Valente, who started raising money after hearing about Natalia Prykhodko and her eight-year-old daughter Anna came to Surrey from Ukraine through a group member.

Natalia and Anna Prykhodko under a decorated umbrella

People of all ages and fitness levels took part in the family-friendly run, with prizes donated by local sponsors.

The top runners in four different age groups – under 11s, 12-14, 15-17 and 18-plus – were also awarded medals, and there were more prizes for the makers of the best-decorated umbrellas.

Members of the Little Bakers, Big Hearts group were on hand to sell cakes for the fund, raising £365. The children have been making and selling cakes at events since the beginning of March, raising thousands of pounds for Ukrainian refugee appeals.

“Every penny raised will help Natalia and Anna Prykhodko,” said Kim. “They have fled their home, and this event will ensure that we can help them at their time of greatest need.

“Our special thanks to the Squat2Fit mums and their families for their continued support, Little Bakers, Big Hearts for providing the lovely cakes and to our sponsors, Araceli’s restaurant, Trumps Dry Cleaning, Hobbycraft, Everest Spice Restaurant, Val Carcary from Allen’s Physiotherapy, Harpers Photographic, Tesco Express, and The Entertainer toy shop.

Little Bakers and friends with their selection of delicious cakes

“Events like these give much-needed support to refugee families, as well as providing a fun and healthy lifestyle.”

Natalia and Anna are staying with Natalia’s sister Natasha in East Horsley, who is a friend of a Squat2Fit member. Natalia’s husband, Sergey, has stayed in their home city of Odessa to look after his elderly parents and because men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country, as they could be needed for military service.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/squat2fit