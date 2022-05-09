Appeal for more support for Ukraine as donations decline

DWINDLING stocks at the humanitarian aid for Ukraine hub in Chobham have led the organisers to renew their appeal for donations.

The charity that set up the initiative at Fairoaks Airport is concerned that support appears to be waning, as the Russian offensives intensify.

Volunteer drivers Serhei (left) and Yuri with a van load of supplies to be driven to Ukraine from Fairoaks Airport

Huge amounts of supplies were collected by Souls4Good and stacked in a hangar at the aerodrome after the organisation started its appeal, but donations have now slowed dramatically.

“The warehouse is emptying of essentials and we also need funds to pay for goods and fuel,” said co-founder Tamarka Egan. “We are conscious of the war continuing in Ukraine and that more and more people are being affected.”

Some support continues, as shoppers donated generously when members of Woking District Rotary and Woking Rotaract collected supplies at the Sainsbury’s store in Knaphill.

The most popular item donated was dried pasta, with two large shopping trolleys filled with it by the end of the day. Further collections are planned for the Co-op store in Westfield, and Waitrose at Goldsworth Park.

Rotarian Keith Millard, Rotaract member Emma Pink and rotary president Irene Holden collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees at Knaphill Sainsbury’s

“The need for emergency support for refugees in Ukraine will continue for some time to come yet, even as the effects of the conflict there start to fade from the headlines,” said Woking Rotary president Irene Holden. “We intend to continue to support this need for the foreseeable future.”

Souls4Good is raising money online to cover the costs of sending supplies to Ukraine in vans. It has collected £3,194 of the £5,000 target on its JustGiving page to pay for fuel and other transport expenses.

Particularly needed supplies are food in ring-pull cans; dry foods such as pasta, soups, noodles and protein bars; painkillers for adults and children, wound care dressings, toiletries, personal hygiene items, sleeping bags; batteries, torches and candles.

The charity asks that donations are taken to its collection points and not Fairoaks. It has a new collection point at Chobham Rider shop in High Street, Chobham, which is open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.

Supplies can also be taken to St Mary’s Church in High Street, Horsell, Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and SDB Aluminium Glazing, Windsor Road, Chobham, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm.

* Money can be donated at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/souls4good. Donations can also be made directly to the charity’s bank account – account name Souls4Good; sort code 04-03-70; account number 24218535.