Gardens host an eclectic sculpture trail

STRIKING – Works by members of the Surrey Sculpture Society on show at Ramster Garden include On The Look Out (by Allan Mackenzie)

SURREY’S beautiful gardens are natural hosts for sculpture trails featuring works by members of Surrey Sculpture Society. This spring, Ramster Garden in Chiddingfold is the venue for the society’s latest exhibition, for the second year running.

Visitors to the garden can discover a broad range of sculptures as they stroll around the meandering woodland tracks, with unique works of art along the way.

Over 100 sculptures have been thoughtfully positioned within the 25 acres of colourful gardens, famous for their spectacular spring blossoms of rhododendrons, azaleas and camellias. The tranquil setting also displays many rare and unusual trees and flowering scrubs.

Created by both professional and emerging sculptors, the sculptural styles on display will range from modern abstract to more classical styles, using ceramics, metal, glass, stone, wood and bronze.

Gill Lawson, the Surrey Sculpture Society exhibition manager for Ramster Garden 2022, said: “I am delighted to be involved in the team that is organising our second exhibition at the lovely Ramster Garden. It was such a success last year, with many visitors commenting on the suitability of the gardens to show the sculptures and how relaxed their visit had been.

The garden’s azaleas are part of the glorious setting

“This year the trail will be along the main pathway, and although this is not tarmac, it is level and so will allow inclusive access not only to the sculptures but to the beauty of Ramster in spring.”

The works will be for sale during the event, as they will form eye-catching focal points in gardens, conservatories and interiors.

Rosie Glaister, who runs the family-owned garden, said: “We really enjoyed hosting the sculpture last year and we have been looking forward to its return this year as in 2022 my family has been here for 100 years.”

Strong Together (Seamus Cuddihy)

Garden visitors can also enjoy delicious cakes, sandwiches, snacks and drinks from the Ramster’s tea house.

Ramster Garden is open daily from 10am until 5pm. The sculpture trail finishes on 5 June. Entry charges to the garden are £8 for adults, £3 for ages 5-16 years and free for under-5s. Disabled visitors are admitted for £4 (carer free).

For more information on Ramster Garden, visit www.ramsterevents.com and for details of Surrey Sculpture Society visit www.surreysculpture.org.uk.