Da Vinci thriller in two hours

IT’S A book almost everyone has read. The Da Vinci Code became a worldwide bestseller, with 80 million copies sold in 44 languages.

Now Dan Brown’s 2003 novel which combines religion and mystic symbolism has been adapted for the stage for the first time.

Danny John-Jules, as Sir Leigh Teabing, faces a gun wielded by Alasdair Buchan’s character, Remy. Picture by Johan Persson

Former Red Dwarf star Danny John-Jules, who plays Sir Leigh Teabing in the play, thinks it will prove every bit as popular as the book.

“Fantasy sells, and so does religion, so what you have here is a cross between the two,” he explains.

The story, which is coming to the stage in Woking soon, opens with the brutal murder of the curator of the Louvre museum in Paris. Alongside his body are a series of baffling codes.

Professor Robert Langdon (played by EastEnders star Nigel Harman) and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Hannah Rose Caton) attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

The play takes audiences on a race through the streets of Europe, as Langdon and Neveu try to decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

They are helped along the way by Danny’s character, Holy Grail expert Teabing, but the actor says there’s an even bigger question involved – how do you tell the tale in two hours?

“That’s the only question that would be at the top of anyone’s list,” says the actor, who is also well known for playing Dwayne Myers in the BBC’s Death In Paradise.

“How are you going to do that? The audio-book is nearly 17 hours!

“And everybody knows how big the book is. So that is the big challenge and that is the big question. Can this show work and tell this story in two hours?”

Danny thinks the writers, Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, have managed it, he’s just not sure how.

“I just think that the writers have, you know, they tell the story,” he explains. “I understand it myself. That says a lot!

“It’s intrigue, it’s doubt, it’s religion but, if I can understand what’s going on, anyone can.”

The Da Vinci Code will be at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Tuesday 10 May until Saturday 14 May.