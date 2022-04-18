Enjoy a festival of tulips

DUNSBOROUGH Park in Ripley is hosting its Tulip Festival until 30 April.

The festival is open most days for a morning and afternoon session, although it is closed 24 and 25 April.

A riot of colour awaits visitors to the Dunsborough Park Tulip Festival

Morning session are: 9.30-10 arrival (latest), gardens shut at noon. Afternoon: 1-1.30 arrival (latest), gardens shut at 3.30.

All tickets must be booked online. Adult entry is £8 per head, children under 10 free. Every session is charged at the same rate.

While Dunsborough Park can be traced back to the dissolution of the monasteries, it was not until the 18th century that the gardens were first professionally laid out. Since then, they have been gradually improved and extended by a succession of Dunsborough’s residents.

Although restoration of the gardens has preserved the original pattern of walls and yew hedges, some re-design has recently been carried out to complement the current owner’s collection of outdoor statuary and garden ornaments.

Entrance to all the garden open days is via Newark Lane, Ripley (satnav ref GU23 6BZ).

Charity teas will be available on specified days (22 and 23 April) but when charities are not present there will be self-service teas available with a collection for charity.

For more information and to book, visit www.dunsboroughpark.com.

Any questions should be addressed to events@dunsboroughpark.com rather than by phone.

Dates for summer and autumn openings will be announced after the Tulip Festival.