Step into the experience of virtual reality gaming

Armed with your trusty slingshot, you must blast the piggy horde with coconuts, melons, bowling balls and anything else that comes to hand, as part of the Angry Birds VR Experience

A NEW virtual reality experience has arrived in Woking, with Animo Gaming launching their first purpose-built gaming arena.

Slip on your VR headset and haptic vest – which provides sensory feedback of what you’re experiencing in the game – and enter a variety of new worlds, all from the comfort of the Peacocks shopping centre.

Aimed at creating a shared immersive experience for families, friends and gamers, the VR centre will host 12 different short and long form gaming options.

“Whether you choose to take part in an Angry Birds adventure, work with a team to conquer as many platforms as possible in the hyper dynamic Tower Tag or engage in an adrenaline-soaked battle against wave after wave of oncoming zombies in Zombyte, there is an experience to suit everyone,” said an Animo spokesman.

“Bringing the best in multi-player VR technology to one area means Animo Gaming can offer a unique immersive attraction that creates an exciting, shared experience not found at home.

Experience a snowball fight like never before in Cold Clash, where players must avoid the flying snowballs coming from other players, as well as a territorial yeti.

“Animo is the perfect way for family and friends to challenge each other, create exciting memories and experience a world they never thought possible.”

There are games available for children from age 6 upwards. Multi player options allow games to be played in groups up to four, with tournament sessions available for up to 16 people.

Amino Gaming can be found at the centre of the food court in the Peacocks Centre. Booking is not required, but to ensure a certain time slot or game you can prebook on the website. Visit www.animogaming.com for more details.