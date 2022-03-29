In search of a green hero

THE search for Surrey’s greenest businesses is reaching its final stages as the CREST22 business award panel of experts come together to determine who is leading the field in environmental sustainability.

The deadline for entries to CREST22, Surrey’s only green business awards, has been extended to Friday 8 April. Judges will be looking at entries from five categories: Sustainability Impact, Smarter Transport, Going Circular, Efficiency Champion and Transforming Food. They will also look across the board at all entries and the people working in those businesses to select the 2022 Sustainability Hero.

Professor Ian Christie of the Centre for Environment and Sustainability speaks at the launch of CREST22

The CREST22 Hero will receive a complimentary place on one of the week-long master level modules through the University of Surrey’s highly prestigious Centre for Environment and Sustainability. In addition, each category winner will receive a complimentary sustainability consultation session with one of the centre’s leading academics.

Cllr Marisa Heath, Surrey County Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re delighted to be headline sponsor for the CREST awards again. It’s a great initiative to shine a light on the fantastic work Surrey businesses are doing to reduce their carbon footprint.

Nick Diprose of Efficiency Champion sponsor Holdsway at the CREST21 awards last year

“Supporting the green economy in Surrey is an essential part of helping us achieve our aim of being a net zero carbon county by 2050.”

This year’s judging panel includes Ian Christie, senior lecturer in the social science of sustainable development at the University of Surrey’s Centre for the Environment and Sustainability. The CES has worked in partnership with CREST Business Awards since their inception.

Alongside Ian is Lauren Wiseman, environmental manager at WWF-UK, which is an associate sponsor of the awards; Sarah Butcher, head of membership at Surrey Chambers of Commerce; Katie Sargent, Greener Futures group manager and Terry Tidbury, co-director of CREST Business Awards as well as managing director of the News & Mail.

Joanna Yarrow, one of the UK’s leading experts in sustainable living, and former head of global sustainability for IKEA, will once again lead an exciting panel of presenters for the CREST22 Awards. They include Andrew Griffiths, director of community and partnerships at Planet Mark and chairman of the Institute of Director’s national sustainability taskforce; and Cllr Marisa Heath.

In addition, attendees will be able to visit guest stands at the event and network with key stakeholders such as Efficiency Champion sponsor Nick Diprose, founding partner of Holdsway.

“Holdsway is sponsoring the CREST Business Awards for the second year running to raise the profile of a positive environmental strategy,” he said. “Business and organisational efficiency demand a rigorous focus on reducing waste, whether in materials, energy, human effort, investment, or time. We salute all organisations that are working hard to be more efficient.”

For more information about how to enter CREST22 Business Awards, visit www.crestawardssurrey.co.uk/crest22-applications.