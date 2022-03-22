Caregiver’s role proves so rewarding

A WOKING-BASED care company is holding a recruitment day for anyone interested in joining the team.

Visiting Angels will run a “meet the team” day at the St Andrew’s Church coffee lounge in Goldsworth Park on Friday 25 March, from 11am to 4pm.

From left to right, Katie Stewart; Alison, the Visiting Angels registered manager; Marie, general manager; John Madete, managing director

One recent recruit is 25-year-old Katie Stewart who worked in hospitality on an oil rig in the North Sea off the coast of her home city of Aberdeen.

Katie is now a senior caregiver for Visiting Angels, providing at-home care and support to the elderly and vulnerable across Woking, Guildford, Weybridge, and the surrounding villages.

During her on-shore breaks from the oil rig, she worked part-time as a caregiver and has also volunteered in Ghana, helping poor communities.

“Before the pandemic, I spent time volunteering overseas, constructing school buildings and teaching children English,” Katie said.

Katie with some of her colleagues on the oil rig

“It really opened my eyes to the impact I can have on others through putting my caring nature into action. In reality, you could say that my entire career has been spent caring for others in some capacity.

“I just find taking care of others so rewarding.”

Katie moved to southern England when her partner was relocated to the area.

“I left behind my role on the oil rig and began looking for something more rewarding that would make full use of my caring nature and my need to look out for others. That’s when I came across Visiting Angels. I instantly fell in love with the ethos of the company,” she said.

Katie is also enjoying the huge contrast to life on an oil rig.

Katie when she was on the oil rig

“Having worked in the middle of the North Sea for weeks at a time, I’m really revelling in making lifelong friends and building relationships with my clients.

“Where possible, we send the same caregivers to every visit, so, despite the fact that I’ve only been working at Visiting Angels for a few weeks, I’ve already established a great connection with all of my clients,” Katie said.

John Madete, who set up Visiting Angels in July last year, said he was delighted to have Katie in his team.

“We strive for nothing less than perfection when it comes to our standard of delivering quality in-home care and Katie is the perfect person to help us drive this forward.

“Our plan for the rest of this year is to introduce live-in care packages and to recruit the caregivers we need.

“Although Katie came to us with some social care experience, that isn’t necessarily a prerequisite for a career in care. As long as you have a caring, can-do attitude, then you could be the perfect person to join our team,” John said.

* FOR more information, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/centralsurrey or call 01483 931934.