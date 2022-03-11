Robert on the frontline to help feed Ukraine

A WEST Byfleet man is on the front line in Ukraine helping to feed and provide medical attention to the local population in the face of the invasion by Russian forces.

Robert Bell, 27, the founder and chairman of Eurasia Intercontinental Trading, an import-export company which trades goods from Ukraine across the world, has watched first hand the humanitarian crisis unfold, and has posted regular reports on social media.

Robert Bell, left, with Ivan, has been asked to share his stories from the front line of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

“The attacks on civilians are so much more than is being seen on the news,” he said. “We are doing our best to transport women and children to safety, feed families in cities where there is no more food, feed soldiers, provide medical attention to anyone who needs it, buy gasoline for mini-buses taking food to areas badly affected, and just about anything else we can do.

“I’m not in any combat role. I own a business with offices in Ukraine, where I spend half the year.

“I was over here when the missiles started to hit the city where I have an apartment. We had to start planning day by day.

Ivan with a group of refugees seeking shelter in Poland

“My colleagues and friends are based all over Ukraine. I have colleagues defending their homes in Kyiv, near the nuclear reactor in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Odessa.

“My business partner in Zaporizhzhia is delivering food to camps that are feeding soldiers, orphans, women and children.

“They are all greatly affected, and I hope the stories I share bring them hope.”

Robert’s aim is to bring the plight of Ukrainians to wider attention, and to encourage donations towards helping them.

One of the stories he relates is about Ivan, a pastor. “We are helping with finance to take young families, women and children to the border of Poland,” Robert said.

“We help with the maintenance of his car, pay for petrol, bring him petrol – the limit is 20 litres per person now – provide him with food to deliver to those more difficult to access areas, and anything else he needs.

“He often cries while driving, hoping to get another family to safety.

Ivan driving families to safety

“We are starting to see some of the assistance arriving in Ukraine. Most of it is still in the west of Ukraine but there have been food trucks arriving to more affected cities too. They really are courageous people.

“With everyone’s help worldwide, people feel comforted by all the kindness. We are doing our best on the ground and helping out where we can. It’s been so heartwarming to see online everyone coming together.

“All the help Ukraine is receiving from back home is making such big changes to people’s lives and boosting morale.

“My friends in the government of Ukraine have asked me to share my stories, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of all of my Ukrainian friends.”