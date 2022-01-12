Benches mark dedicated service

A MUCH-loved former West Byfleet borough and Byfleets county councillor has been commemorated by the unveiling of two benches.

TRIBUTE – Camilla Wilson, front row centre, with family members and, left, Woking deputy mayor Saj Hussain and, right, Woking MP Jonathan Lord around the bench at West Byfleet Recreation Ground

Richard Wilson’s life was remembered at ceremonies at Plough Green in Byfleet and at West Byfleet Recreation Ground.

The event was organised by Richard’s wife, Camilla, and attended by family and close friends, who were joined by Woking MP Jonathan Lord and Woking Deputy Mayor Saj Hussain.

In a short speech, Camilla said: “Richard would be humbled and honoured that, judging by the attendance today, he managed to make a difference to the residents and community of Byfleet and West Byfleet.

The memorial plaque on the bench

“During his many years in public service, both in Scouting and then in his role as an elected councillor, he never took for granted the trust given to him by those who elected him, and always did his very best to put the community’s interest first.

“Thank you to Woking Borough Council for this tangible and practical memorial commemorating his life and service to the community he loved so much. I hope it gives many years of sterling service to residents.

“Above all, thank you dear friends and family for being here today to remember the life and times of Richard Arthur Gillard Wilson. Taken from us too soon.”

Mr Lord added: “Richard was a much-loved councillor over many years, and it was wonderful to see so many families here in his memory at this dedication in West Byfleet.”