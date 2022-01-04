Do you recognise this bike?

A white Raleigh bike, recovered by police

SOMEONE’S year could be off to good start, if they recognise either of these bikes, which Surrey Police are hoping to reunite with their owners.

“We’re releasing images of items that we believe may be stolen in an effort to reunite them with their owners,” said a police spokesman.

“The items have been recovered as part of an ongoing burglary investigation from the north of the county.

“If you recognise any of the items and you have any further information which could help us with our investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone who thinks they recognise the bikes or have information regarding them should get in touch with the police by calling 101, or via the online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and quoting PR/ 45210135926.

A black Gradient bike, also recovered by police and waiting to be returned home

If you do not wish to leave your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The spokesman added some reminders of crime prevention advice.

• Register your valuables using an accredited property database.

• Take photographs and keep documents like receipts related to your property so you can prove ownership.

• Mark your property with a forensic marking product such as www.selectadna.co.uk

For more tips on keeping your belongings safe, visit the police website: https://www.surrey.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/