Nativity trail to entertain children

A FUN challenge has been set for families with young children in Goldsworth Park this Christmas. The special Nativity Trail has the bonus of free activities to amuse and entertain youngsters when they get home and over the holiday period.

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE – One of the posters on the St Andrew’s Church Nativity Trail

The excitement starts with searching for seven characters from the nativity story, all visible through windows around the St Andrew’s Church building at Goldsworth Park shopping area.

Scanning QR codes next to the characters reveals special web pages where families can download and print activity sheets to keep young people amused and entertained.

The Nativity Trail will be in place at St Andrew’s Church until Thursday 6 January. The church is at Goldsworth Park centre, where there is free parking for three hours.

For more details, visit the St Andrew’s Church website, www.standrewsgwp.org.