Funding small businesses to go green

SURREY County Council (SCC) is making a big push with new funding for small businesses, hoping it will help support the green economy and prove a positive step towards achieving the authority’s target of being carbon net zero by 2030.

SCC cabinet member for the environment Cllr Marisa Heath

SCC recently launched LoCASE – Low Carbon Across the South and East. The programme will provide grant funding for small and medium-sized businesses to make their business greener – either through establishing new eco products or services, or through reducing the environmental impact of their operations.

Grants of up to £10,000 are available, along with environmental training and events. The grant will form up to 40% of the cost of the eligible project, with the remainder matched by the business.

“Supporting the green economy is an essential part of achieving our overall targets of being carbon net zero as a council by 2030 and as a county by 2050,” said Cllr Marisa Heath, SCC cabinet member for the environment.

“We recognise the significant contribution small and medium-sized businesses make to the economy in Surrey and we’re delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to help them grow.”

She said that all eligible small or medium sized businesses in Surrey will be given equal opportunity to apply for a grant or support.

The grant can be used in a variety of ways: providing low-carbon or renewable upgrades to a building’s heating, lighting and insultation, for example, or replacing office equipment with more energy-efficient versions. Other ideas could include energy-saving operational equipment such as automatic closing doors to cold stores.

In addition, businesses which offer green goods and services could use the funding for product development costs such as product testing, specialist advice or patent lawyers, support through accreditation or certification, IT equipment or plant machinery, or marketing and advertising costs.

Alongside funding, businesses can also get training and support, and sector-based advice on opportunities for energy and resource efficiency.

LoCASE uses funding from the European Regional Development Fund and is being run as part of a project alongside other councils and organisations in the South East.

For more information and to apply, visit the LoCASE website www.locase.co.uk or visit the Surrey County Council website for more details.