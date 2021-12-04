It’s panto time! Oh yes, it is

IMAGINE having to design a panto costume for Gok Wan, TV fashionista, host of programmes like Style Secrets and Fashion Fix and critic of all things clothing.

The Leicester-born TV presenter is about to star in this year’s Woking panto, as the Man in the Mirror in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. His outfit is, of course, a gloriously over-the-top ensemble – which he loves.

Gok Wan is starring in the Woking panto with Aaron James, Harriet Thorpe and Rebekah Lowings

“Do I have an opinion? Oh yes I do!” he laughs. “I like it. I was encouraged from the start to contribute input, although the designer anticipated so much that my suggestions could be called incidental.

“There’s a vital aspect though and one I insist on. An aspect that’s seen and unseen – the fit. My costume has to fit, and over the Christmas period that could mean adjustments. It’s gotta be done.”

Gok swept to TV fame in 2006 on Channel 4’s How to Look Good Naked but only became a pantomime star a few years later.

Gok Wan as the Man in the Mirror

“I’ve dreamt of being on stage forever,” he reveals. “I first began to think about panto some years back. I was fascinated. Then one evening, maybe 2012 or 2013, I was with Lionel Blair and the very naughty Louie Spence, and they said I really should give it a try.

“I spoke with my agent and Channel 4 also got involved. I first met Snow White then. There have been other pantos since then but it’s really great to be back with Snow White.”

Gok is also delighted the show can go ahead, saying: “The last 18 months has been so tough for everybody, and having restrictions in place last Christmas made it that much harder.

“This year, our families will be back together and for many that means trips to the theatre. I’m honoured to of been asked to be involved in the brilliant show and be part of what will become one of the most memorable festive seasons in a long time.”

He will be joined at Woking by Rebekah Lowings, who trained at Guildford School of Acting, as Snow White. Harriet Thorpe (Carole in The Brittas Empire and Fleur in Absolutely Fabulous) is the Wicked Queen and comedian Aaron James is the leading lady’s best friend, Muddles.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opens at the New Victoria Theatre today (4 December) and runs until Sunday 2 January.