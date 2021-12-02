Christmas illuminations raising money for cancer charity

A HOUSE and garden at Sheerwater have been transformed with Christmas illuminations to raise money for charity.

David Collyer, who lives on Albert Drive, is supporting Young Lives vs Cancer – formerly CLIC Sargent – which helps children and those under 25 who have cancer, and their families.

David Collyer with Morrisons community champions

“I’ve been doing it for about 10 years,” David said. “It’s a great way to raise money for good causes while giving people the enjoyment of looking at the lights.

“Setting up the display normally starts on the first weekend in November and takes every weekend until the switch-on, which I aim to do as close to 1 December as I can.

SEEING THE LIGHTS – The spectacular display in Albert Drive is raising money for charity Photo by Anthony Gurr

“I try to choose a different charity each year and, if possible, keep it local. It started out just for our own enjoyment, but since we started doing it for charity we must have raised around £8,000.

“We’ve only got just over £200 this time, but we still have all of December to go.”

About 40 people came along to the switch-on last Saturday, when there was also a raffle.

“I’d like to also thank Morrisons in Woking for donating the wonderful Christmas hampers, plus mince pies and refreshments,” Dave added.

“There is a collection tin at the front door for anybody who wants to donate, and a JustGiving page.

“The lights go on at 4.30pm until 10.30pm every day, and they will continue until the 6 January.”

* FOR more information and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/david-collyer3.