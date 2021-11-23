Royal visitor presents award for enterprise

THE team at Vision Engineering Limited welcomed a royal visitor recently, when Princess Anne visited the company’s global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Send.

Princess Anne met with members of the Vision Engineering team and heard about the Lynx EVO ergonomic stereo microscope

The Princess Royal was there to present The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for the firm’s Lynx EVO ergonomic stereo microscope, used for quality control in many manufacturing sites around the world.

Met by Mr Michael Hayman, a Deputy Lieutenant of Surrey, and Mark Curtis, managing director of Vision Engineering, Her Royal Highness toured the facility, meeting the 120 Send-based staff, seeing a demonstration of the Lynx EVO stereo microscope and receiving a brief about the patented design.

The Princess Royal tries out the Lynx EVO microscope for herself

The Princess Royal heard about Vision Engineering’s 63-year history in Send and successful 90% exporting record, and also toured the extensive machine shop and high-tech product assembly area, before presenting the Queen’s Award to Mr Curtis.

“We are delighted to receive this, our third Queen’s Award, from HRH, The Princess Royal for the technology and global commercial success Lynx EVO ergonomic stereo microscope,” said Mr Curtis. “This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication of our UK and overseas-based staff and of our continuing commitment to innovative instrument design and manufacture here in Surrey.”

During the visit Princess Anne was invited to plant two Alder trees next to Vision Engineering’s wildlife pond, in support of The Queen’s Green Canopy Project, a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, that honours The Queen’s 70 years of service.

The Princess Royal planted two Alder trees next to the company’s wildlife pond at its HQ in Send

“Vision Engineering recognises this innovative way to enhance our environment. We already operate a portion of our HQ site as a wildlife preservation area, including managed woodland, animal hides, bird boxes, and a wildlife pond,” said Mr Curtis.

“We wholeheartedly support The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark Her Majesty’s 70th Jubilee, and are delighted that The Princess Royal accepted our invitation to plant the first two of ten planned new QGC Alder trees around our onsite wildlife pond.”