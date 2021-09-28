Celebration concert to highlight talent of festival musicians

A SPECIAL showcase of musical talent is to be held at Christ Church in Woking next month, featuring live performances from musicians who took part in last year’s Woking Music Festival.

For the first time in its history, Woking Music Festival was prevented from staging live events where entrants performed in front of the judges, due to the coronavirus. The event went virtual, with more than 300 entries received online.

Entrants performed via video link for last year’s virtual festival, like Sophie Schofield and Darcie Moss-Brown

Pandemic restrictions meant it was also not possible to hold the Woking Young Musician competition in February this year. So festival organisers have planned a celebration concert featuring performers from the virtual festival on 16 October, starting at 7pm.

“Tickets will be free of charge, but donations will be warmly received,” said John Loosemore. “Seating will be limited for social distancing reasons and those who wish to attend should book ‘virtual’ tickets in advance on our website www.wokingmusicfestival.org.uk/celebration-showcase.

“It is planned to go ahead with a live competition this year between 5 and 22 November, to be held at Christ Church and St Andrew’s School in Woking, COVID restrictions permitting. In view of concerns over the pandemic, the choir section will continue to be virtual only this year,” he said.

“Entries for the festival should be made through our website, wokingmusicfestival.org.uk. The closing date is the 3 October.”

Founded by Nancy Leigh in 1926, the festival is now one of the largest of its kind in Surrey. The event is affiliated to the British and International Federation of Festivals (BIFF), which provides support for amateur festivals.