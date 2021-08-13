Get set for a fun day on Sunday

Roman Bellairs is hoping for a grand turnout at his funday this Sunday

THE charity fun day to raise money for nine-year-old Roman Bellairs, who has been diagnosed with the degenerative eye disease dominant retinitis pigmentosa, has been rescheduled for this Sunday, 15 August.

The event had to be called off last Sunday, but is again set for Knaphill Football Club at Redding Way, where the pitch was waterlogged on the planned date.

Roman has compiled a list of things he would like to experience before a loss of vision, in his 20s or earlier.

The fun day runs from noon to 7pm. Entry is by a suggested donation of £1 and funds raised will jointly help Roman to achieve his ambitions and assist the charity Retina UK in its research.

Attractions include a football tournament, bouncy castles, music and a barbecue.