Club raises funds to help get others on their bikes

WOKING Cycling Club have presented a cheque for £1,020 to national charity Cycling Projects, and the same amount to Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

The £2,040 was raised by cycling club members at an auction and raffle and divided equally between the club’s two supported charities.

ON TRACK – The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Liam Lyons, tries out one of the specially adapted bikes used by Woking Wheels For All, accompanied by (left to right) Kevin Hawken, Steve Hellaby, Steve Aptel, Julian Keeley and Philippa Curphey

Cycling Projects promotes Wheels For All, a nationally recognised community programme dedicated to making cycling available to all. It holds regular sessions on the athletics track at Woking Sportsbox in Egley Road.

The Wheels for All initiative embraces all children and adults with disabilities and differing needs, and the Woking centre is equipped with specially adapted cycles and trained leaders.

The programme provides physical and mental stimulation, as well as an opportunity for all involved to have fun on bikes.

“We are delighted and grateful to Woking Cycling Club for raising so much money for such a worthwhile cause,” said Philippa Curphey, Surrey co-ordinator for Cycling Projects.

“It is fantastic to have support from local organisations such as WCC who share the same values of being active and recognise the benefits of getting people out cycling, regardless of age or ability.”

The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Liam Lyons, attended the presentation, joined by Philippa and members of Woking CC.

Cllr Lyons chose to arrive by bicycle rather than by car, then took to the track to try out several of the specially adapted bikes, including a side-by-side tandem, a recumbent and several hand bikes.

The money donated by the cycling club will be put towards buying more of the special bikes Woking Wheels For All relies on to help those who could not otherwise benefit from cycling.

* For more details on Woking Wheels For All, email philippa.curphey@cycling.org.uk. For more information on Woking Cycling Club, visit www.wokingcc.org