Horsell Village Show is back – last chance for entries

THE Horsell Village Show will return to its regular home at the C of E Junior School in Meadway Drive a week on Saturday, 24 July.

FLOWER POWER – Entries are being encouraged for all categories at the Horsell Village Show, including the glorious floral displays

A virtual version 12 months ago attracted almost 600 entries, and organisers are keen to encourage entrants to get involved again this year.

All those interested will have to move quickly, though, with tomorrow (Saturday 17 July), the last date for receipt of entries.

An entry form can be found on www.horsellvillageshow.co.uk. The website includes show rules, a schedule of categories, plus prizes on offer. The site also has a form with which to book a stall.

Entry is by online form only – no programme booklet containing forms has been produced this year.

The completed entry form should be emailed to horsellvillageshow@yahoo.com. Entry fees will be collected on the day of the show, and entrants are asked to bring their fees in cash to deposit in the collection box when picking up entry cards.

There is also a reminder that exhibits should be staged between 8am and 10.15am (9.30am for photographs) on 24 July, and that no late entries will be accepted on the day of the show. No exhibits may be removed until after the prize-giving.

The show is from 1.30pm until 5pm, with a £2 admission (under 15s free).

Entertainment includes performances from Woking Rock Choir and local band Scott No Fans.

There will also be a range of food and drinks stalls.