Couple say ‘I do’ again, 71 years on

A WEST Byfleet care home helped a special couple to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary last week by arranging a vow-renewal ceremony attended by their family and closest friends.

Fred, 96, and Monica Cobbett, 92, first tied the knot in Woking in 1950, and have a daughter, Sarah.

SPECIAL DAY – Fred and Monica celebrate renewing their vows with family and close friends

However, the devoted couple have been living apart for the last three years, with Fred moving to CHD Living’s Kings Lodge care home in 2018.

With Thursday 24 June marking the couple’s anniversary, staff at Fred’s care home wanted to help them make the most of this special day.

They set about organising a ceremony for the couple, who were separated by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

What’s a wedding without cake?

Shaleeza Hasham, head of hospitality and communications at CHD Living, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we heard that Fred and Monica were soon to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary.

“Not many couples reach this milestone, and we are told they are still just as in love as the day they married. Their relationship inspires everyone who sees them together, from the care staff to other residents in the home.

“Unfortunately, due to Monica living separately from Fred’s care home, they have been kept apart by COVID, which was understandably very difficult for them. Thankfully, they are now able to see each other again a couple of times a week.”

Wanting to honour their love and perseverance, and with the blessing of their family, staff at Kings Lodge approached the local parish – St Mary’s Church in Byfleet – and were able to secure the Rev. John McCabe to perform the ceremony, which took place in the garden of the care home.

Suitably dressed for the occasion, with Monica treated to hair and make-up upon arrival at the home, the bride and groom renewed their vows.

Fred and Monica on their first wedding day in 1950

Among the socially distanced guests were a proud Sarah, who celebrated her 43rd wedding anniversary on the same day, and Monica’s sister, Sue North, who was a bridesmaid at their wedding.

With flowers from the local florist, a cake made by a member of the local community, and guest seating provided by the local school, everything was ready to make this a day for Fred and Monica to remember.

Morrisons Weybridge also generously donated the cake and decorations as part of their Community Champion project.

After the ceremony, in which Fred and Monica walked down the aisle to their favourite musical artist, André Rieu, the besotted pair participated in a romantic shoot, allowing them to update their wedding photos and preserve memories of the special day.

Fred then surprised Monica with a heartfelt gift; homegrown flowers and a necklace with preserved roses inside to mark their eternal love.

A buffet banquet for the bride and groom, as well as their cherished guests, rounded off a heart-warming day.

Sharing the secret to a long-lasting marriage, Fred said: “Monica and I have been married for over seven decades and we have never once run out of things to talk about.

“I know I can sit down and natter with her about anything, any time, any place. She is my best friend and confidante. I treasure every single one of my 71 years married to her, and greatly look forward to what’s yet to come.”

Discussing the vow renewals, Monica added: “This is a milestone anniversary and one which many people are not lucky enough to reach. I’m delighted to have been able to re-marry the love of my life and I cannot thank Kings Lodge staff enough for letting us relive the most important day of our lives.”