Making classical music accessible to everyone

Violinist Harriet Mackenzie

A CONCERT in support of mental health charity Woking Mind will feature two acclaimed musicians playing together for the first time.

Pianist Peter Donohoe and violinist Harriet Mackenzie will be performing at Holy Trinity Church in Guildford on Saturday 3 July in a concert which aims to make classical music accessible to everyone by bringing it closer to the community.

Peter is one of the foremost pianists of his time, noted for his musicianship, stylistic versatility and commanding technique.

He has performed with all the major London orchestras, as well as orchestras from across the world, and was appointed CBE for services to classical music in the 2010 New Year’s Honours List.

He will be joined by Harriet, who is an internationally renowned concerto soloist and has performed across five continents. Her recordings include concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Symphony Orchestra which have received international acclaim.

Pianist Peter Donohoe

The concert is being managed by Guildford-born Jonny Hennessey-Brown, who runs a local music management company with Cressida Wislocki, and is passionate about raising awareness of mental health, having lived with bipolar for many years.

“The significance of this concert series couldn’t be more important as we come out of lockdown,” he said.

“The emotional void left by having nowhere to perform has been challenging for musicians. We also recognise the strong correlation between classical music for your mental health and this is why we’ve decided to support Woking Mind.”

Tony Bennett, chief executive at Woking Mind, said: “Music can play a valuable role in recovery from mental illness. Both listening and playing music can help people to process emotions, deal with stress and express how they’re feeling, so it’s not unusual to see music therapy used for emotional wellbeing.”

The concert, which begins at 7pm, will be COVID secure and the audience and musicians kept safe with track and trace, hand gels by all doors and social distancing in place.

Tickets can be purchased at www.hennesseybrownmusic.com.

* FOR more information or support with mental health, loneliness or anxiety, call Woking Mind on 07860 340 739, or visit www.wokingmind.org.uk.