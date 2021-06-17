Family wins own football stadium – in back garden

A WOKING family is enjoying the European Championships in their own “garden stadium” after winning a national competition.

Maxine Feehely, from Horsell, applied for an offer by the sandwich chain Subway for the home set-up after her eldest son Joe lost out on tickets he had booked for the 2020 football championships.

The Feehely family, from left, Alex, Joe, Caitlin, Tom and Maxine, with football pundit and former player Chris Kamara in their stadium installed by Subway in their Horsell garden.

Reduced stadium capacity for the rescheduled tournament meant that Joe was one of the many fans who were given a refund for their tickets.

Subway chose the Feehely family for the prize that consists of an 86-inch TV with immersive surround sound inside a mini-stadium with Astroturf, two goals and huge banners showing full stands. They also have six seats in a mini-stand from which to watch the action.

The installation of the garden stadium was accompanied by a visit from football legend Chris Kamara.

Chris said: “What the Feehely family have gone through this year represents the disappointment many proud football fans have faced, so I was excited by the opportunity to help bring an authentic football experience to this family.”

Chris Kamara reveals Subway’s garden stadium pop-up for Woking family, after their Euros tickets were cancelled.

Alex, Joe’s father, said they are inviting a small group of friends to each of the matches they will watch and there will also be a small family gathering.

“My sons have become very popular among their friends,” he said.

Joe’s younger brother Tom had friends around for the England victory over Croatia last Sunday.

“It was fantastic watching the match in our stadium,” Alex said. “The result helped, and we also enjoyed the food provided by Subway.”

Alex, who is from Cork in Ireland, has lived in Woking for more than 30 years.

He said he is hoping England does well and any split loyalties have been avoided since Ireland are not in the tournament.

“I’m a Munster man and it’s different when England play Ireland at rugby,” he said.

The family are now preparing to gather in their garden stadium for England’s match against Scotland tomorrow evening.

