College students and staff raise £15,000 for MIND

STAFF and students at Woking College have raised £15,000 and counting for the mental health charity MIND, as part of the 27 27 Challenge.

Part of the college’s fundraising team

The charity set the challenge to raise money and awareness for better mental health, asking people to run 27 miles over 27 days during March, “raising money in solidarity with the 27% who report a mental health problem at uni”.

Woking’s effort was co-ordinated by Steve Winter-Fuller, the college’s head of sport, and 165 staff and students took up the task.

Head of music Anna Power

The amount raised by the Woking team puts it far ahead of funds raised by large universities such as Exeter and Nottingham.

“We have been overwhelmed by the efforts of both staff and students,” said Steve. “To raise such a fantastic total for such a worthy cause, this is something we are incredibly proud of as a college community’”

Head of music Anna Power hit all the right notes for the challenge, as her personal fundraising of more than £1,000 put her in the top 1% of all 27 27 fundraisers nationally.

“Having not run anywhere for about 36 years this seemed the perfect reason to get fit and raise funds for the brilliant charity MIND,” she said. “I am delighted to have raised over £1,000 from family, friends and ex-students most of whom presumed I wouldn’t run 27 miles if my life depended on it. Great to have proved them wrong and fantastic to have their support.

“It has been wonderful to be part of such a team effort at Woking College,” Anna added.

Year 13 student Jamie Barr summed up the spirit of giving when she spoke of her personal experiences: “Lockdown affected me and my mental health and I know of many young people who have struggled, so I saw the challenge as a chance to help others and get fit at the same time.”